today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:46 PM

Weather Alert: Strong gusty winds for Tuesday

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, we are in for some breezy to windy conditions with stronger winds expected in Imperial Valley.

There's a Wind Advisory issued now in effect for Imperial County until midnight.

We have strong westerly winds of 20-30 miles per hour (MPH) with the highest gusts expected up to 45 MPH.

Take a look below to see where our winds will be this evening.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust through tonight for Imperial Valley.

Make sure to be safe and remember your dust storm safety tips.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

