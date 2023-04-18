Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 12:13 PM
Published 12:16 PM

Senator Sinema says Yuma NGO was denied reimbursement for migrant processing

KYMA

The Regional Center for Border Health takes in migrants released from Yuma CBP custody

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - In a U.S. Senate Homeland Security meeting, Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) said FEMA denied a reimbursement request from the Regional Center for Border Heath.

"Denying that funding for the Regional Center for Border Health in Yuma means there will be literally zero assistance for anyone in Yuma County," Sinema said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was unfamiliar with the denial for FEMA reimbursement funds.

"I commit to you to look into that with you," Mayorkas said.

The Regional Center for Border Health receives all of the migrants released from local CBP custody, who are allowed to stay in the United States while their asylum claim is processed.

Previously, they told KYMA that FEMA was reimbursing them for some of their costs, but would not say how much that figure was.

We have reached out to RCBH about Senator Sinema's statements, but we have yet to hear back.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content