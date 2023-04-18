Senator Sinema says Yuma NGO was denied reimbursement for migrant processing

The Regional Center for Border Health takes in migrants released from Yuma CBP custody

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - In a U.S. Senate Homeland Security meeting, Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) said FEMA denied a reimbursement request from the Regional Center for Border Heath.

"Denying that funding for the Regional Center for Border Health in Yuma means there will be literally zero assistance for anyone in Yuma County," Sinema said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was unfamiliar with the denial for FEMA reimbursement funds.

"I commit to you to look into that with you," Mayorkas said.

The Regional Center for Border Health receives all of the migrants released from local CBP custody, who are allowed to stay in the United States while their asylum claim is processed.

Previously, they told KYMA that FEMA was reimbursing them for some of their costs, but would not say how much that figure was.

We have reached out to RCBH about Senator Sinema's statements, but we have yet to hear back.