Gadsden Elementary School District under fire after 30 month follow up audit report revelations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A three-page 30-month follow-up report was released by the Arizona Auditor General last month, stemming from a 2020 performance audit.

The report shows Gadsden Elementary School District has yet to correct several glaring accountability features which directly led to previous issues within the district.

Arizona State Representative Matt Gress says “They’ve had 30 months to respond to the Arizona auditor general and with each passing day I think we are all growing more concern.”

Closer to the situation, Daisy Cortez whose daughter attends the school in the district says there is room for improvement.

“This is our first year it's been good so far the only thing I guess I would like for them to improve is the communication with parents," said Cortez.

A few of the unaddressed issues according to the report include policies for new hires and contract renewals, time card tracking/payroll policies, as well as formalizing a school bus preventative maintenance policy.

Representative Gress says he’s on a mission for accountability and the findings in the newly released report are concerning.

“The problems found by the Arizona's Auditor General have not been fixed, not addressed, it makes me feel like the Gadsden Elementary School District has disrespected the people who’ve entrusted them to do the right things with the dollars that they’ve given them," explained Rep. Gress.

Even with the lack of communication, Cortez is hopeful that the district will get back on the straight and narrow and “do everything that they’re supposed to do like meet all of their policies with all the lawmakers and make sure they’re successful.”

KYMA has reached out to the Gadsden School District Superintendent for a response but we have not heard back.

The Gadsden School District will have another chance to respond to the Arizona auditor next month with answers.