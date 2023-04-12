Skip to Content
today at 7:06 PM
Published 7:15 PM

FBI warns not to use free charging stations

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Travelers take note, those free charging stations at airports may not be as safe as one would think.

The FBI is warning people about "juice jacking" through public charging or USB ports in airports, hotels, and malls.

The FBI office in Denver tweeted Monday that "bad actors" have figured out how to use the ports to put malware and monitoring software on people's cell phones and other devices.

Officials advise just carrying your own charger and using a regular electrical outlet instead.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

