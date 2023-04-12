CDC data shows rise in sexually transmitted infections

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The rate of sexually transmitted infections jumped by 7% in 2021.

That's according to new data from the CDC.

Chlamydia accounted for more than half of the reported cases, with rates increasing by about 4% in 2021.

Cases of gonorrhea rose by nearly 5%.

Syphilis showed the most drastic surge up 32% for the year.

Most alarming, the rise in syphilis infections passed from pregnant mothers to babies in the womb.

In 2021 alone, congenital syphilis caused 220 stillbirths and infant deaths.

The CDC says decreased funding for public health care has made it harder for people to receive testing and treatment for STI's.

The stigma associated with STI's and lingering disruptions to screening services from the pandemic has exacerbated the issue.