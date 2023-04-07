Study shows poor sleep increases stroke risk

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - If you are having problems sleeping, then you may be at a greater risk of having a stroke.

That is according to a new study published Wednesday in the Journal Neurology.

Researchers looked at data from nearly 4,500 people across the globe.

They found that those who slept less than five hours a night on average were three times more likely to have a stroke than those who got the recommended minimum amount of seven hours.

But getting too much sleep also increased the risk of having a stroke.

Those who got more than nine hours of sleep were twice as likely to have a stroke than those who got seven hours of shut-eye.

The researchers also found that sleep apnea and snoring also increased the stroke risk.

It's important to note that the study could only show an association between sleep problems and stroke —it's not a definitive link.

Experts say practicing good sleep hygiene, eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise are the best ways to reduce the negative impact of sleep disorders and reduce your risk of stroke.