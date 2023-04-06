SPECIAL REPORT: The 1,500 pound therapist

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A bright sunny day in yuma, another busy day begins at Saddles of Joy.

Horses are the therapists, the patients, a fraction of their size, are kids like 13 year old Reese, Characterized by challenges with social skills, widely known as autism.

“He’s high functioning, but he has some language deficits, some hand verbal and strength conditions but he is very very loving,” said Reese’s grandmother, Kathy Saladin.

Reese and kids like him who struggle with the disorder are using the 1,500 pound therapists in what is called theraputic horseback riding.

Saddles of joy volunteer, Susan Solstice, says the nice thing about horses is they don't judge, instead, they listen and respond to what’s going on.

“Whether the person is upset or curious or hesitant or bold, the horses will respond in kind and it gives the human, the person, immediate feedback,” said Solstice.

The goal is non-verbal communication and trust, with horses as the guides.

For Reese, it seems to be working.

“He really has a connection with the horses. He loves them,” said Saladin.

Reese’s grandmother says she can see the changes in her grandson.

“He has a lot of fears and I feel like he’s become less fearful because he’s getting more confidence,” said Saladin.

“The change is remarkable. We like to call it the magic," said Solstice.

That's the thing about horses, they are majestic, exude a charisma, confidence and spirit. It's that internal magic and calmness from these powerful beasts that eventually forms an incredible bond.

“Sometimes they’re not even able to make it past the front gate on the first visit because they’re overwhelmed with sights and sounds and everything that’s going on, and sometimes they walk right in and fall in love,” said Solstice.

From walking in the front gate on day one not knowing what lies ahead, to now working in unison with the powerful therapist.

"Putting the saddles on, doing the buckles, but learning how to connect with an animal, how to give commands,” said Saladin.

Saddles of Joy says the equestrian program benefits both the youngsters and the horses who forge a special relationship.

If you’re interested in being a part of the saddles of joy therapeutic horseback riding program, click the link here: https://www.saddlesofjoyinc.org/programs.html