AAA: International travel up 200% in 2023

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Pack your bags, everyone. International travel is on the rise!

AAA reports that airline bookings are up more than 200% compared to 2022.

Europe and Canada are the most popular destinations, with Rome, Paris, Vancouver and Dublin as the hot spots.

London in particular has a 350% increase in travelers compared to last year.

As a result, hotel bookings are on the rise, up more than 300% compared to 2022.

Unfortunately, higher demand for flights means higher airfares, but it doesn't seem to be deterring travelers from going abroad.