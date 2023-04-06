AAA: International travel up 200% in 2023
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Pack your bags, everyone. International travel is on the rise!
AAA reports that airline bookings are up more than 200% compared to 2022.
Europe and Canada are the most popular destinations, with Rome, Paris, Vancouver and Dublin as the hot spots.
London in particular has a 350% increase in travelers compared to last year.
As a result, hotel bookings are on the rise, up more than 300% compared to 2022.
Unfortunately, higher demand for flights means higher airfares, but it doesn't seem to be deterring travelers from going abroad.