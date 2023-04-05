Fly a friend for free with Southwest Airlines
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - If you're planning a summer vacation, don't forget to take a buddy!
Southwest Airlines is bringing back its 'Companion Pass' that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free!
To qualify, a member of Southwest's frequent flier program needs to register for the promotion.
Then they have to purchase a ticket by Wednesday evening, for a flight before May 24th.
Once that's done, a companion pass will be in their account on August 15th.
The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between August 15th and September 30th.