Fly a friend for free with Southwest Airlines

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - If you're planning a summer vacation, don't forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its 'Companion Pass' that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free!

To qualify, a member of Southwest's frequent flier program needs to register for the promotion.

Then they have to purchase a ticket by Wednesday evening, for a flight before May 24th.

Once that's done, a companion pass will be in their account on August 15th.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between August 15th and September 30th.