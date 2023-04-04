Skip to Content
New national plan to reduce cancer deaths

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Department of Health and Human Services is working on several initiatives to reduce the number of cancer deaths in the country.

Cancer is currently the second leading cause of death in the US.

The plan builds on President Joe Biden’s 2016 Cancer Moonshot initiative.

One part of the plan is preventing cancer with vaccines and determining what environmental toxins cause cancer.

They hope to focus on prevention-driven clinical trials and engage a more diverse group in the research.

The National Cancer Institute will take the lead on the plan and will work with the rest of the government and the private sector.

