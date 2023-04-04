Breezy today with a major warm-up on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is opening day of the 71st Annual Yuma County Fair and weather conditions will be well-below-normal temperatures and lingering breezes are expected for today.

After the sun goes down, temperatures will cool down, and overnight lows will eventually drop into the low 50s.

Winds will continue to lighten up tonight and stay calm through Wednesday.

By Thursday, breezier conditions rejoin with a north-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 MPH.

A significant warmup is anticipated through the end of the week with temperatures warming back to near normal.

Above-normal temperatures are likely during the weekend through early next week as a strong high pressure builds over the region.