NATO bans TikTok on government-issued devices

NATO has officially banned staffers from downloading TikTok on NATO-issued devices.

That's according to two officials familiar with the matter.

This is mostly a formality, the social media app isn't really usable on nato devices because of internal tech restrictions.

NATO is the latest governmental body to ban Tik Tok over concerns that china could access users' data through Chinese parent company Bytedance.

The US, UK, Norway, European Parliament, and other nations have already banned the app from government-issued devices.