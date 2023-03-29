Weather Alert: Incoming weather changes for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Another low-pressure system is approaching the Southwest,

bringing gusty winds across the region through tomorrow.

The strongest winds in our area are expected in Southeast California, where a Wind Advisory is in now effect through tonight and tomorrow.

Winds will start to pick up this afternoon and evening with a west wind of 20 to 25 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH.

Breezy to windy conditions will linger into Thursday, before calming down by the end of the week.

Blowing dust will be an impact from these winds, as it can limit visibility while driving.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert today due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

Spotty rain showers are also expected to develop on Thursday.

Rainfall totals will be light, not all areas will see rain and there is a very small chance for lightning.

As this current storm system pushes through the area, it will drop our temperatures for the next few days before warming back up for the weekend.