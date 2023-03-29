Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 2:34 PM
Published 3:08 PM

Weather Alert: Incoming weather changes for the Desert Southwest

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Another low-pressure system is approaching the Southwest,
bringing gusty winds across the region through tomorrow.

The strongest winds in our area are expected in Southeast California, where a Wind Advisory is in now effect through tonight and tomorrow.

Winds will start to pick up this afternoon and evening with a west wind of 20 to 25 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH.

Breezy to windy conditions will linger into Thursday, before calming down by the end of the week.

Blowing dust will be an impact from these winds, as it can limit visibility while driving.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert today due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

Spotty rain showers are also expected to develop on Thursday.

Rainfall totals will be light, not all areas will see rain and there is a very small chance for lightning.

As this current storm system pushes through the area, it will drop our temperatures for the next few days before warming back up for the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content