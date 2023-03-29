Skip to Content
Strong friendships may help physiological health

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - According to a new study, steady friendships may be an asset to your physical health.

The study was published Monday in the Journal Society for Personality and Social Psychology.

It found that good friends and good physical health may be even more closely linked than previously thought.

Researchers discovered positive social experiences impact not only a person's stress level and ability to cope, but also markers of physical health.

However, they also found that social relationships which bounce between good and bad can often be unhelpful.

When there is a lot of volatility, the negative experiences seemed to have a bigger impact on a person than the positive.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

