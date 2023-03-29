Skip to Content
Law enforcement responding to school threat

UPDATE: Antelope Union High School thanked local law enforcement for assisting them with the incident.

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and law enforcement agencies are investigating a school threat at Antelope Union High School Wednesday morning.

According to YCSO's Facebook, a staff member reported having received information about a possible school threat.

Deputies found that the threat was made on social media and the student who made it is not at school.

The school premises are being cleared by deputies said YCSO.

According to Antelope Union High School's Facebook, they are dismissing its students for the day.

Earlier today, as the incident was developing, Antelope High School sent out Facebook status updates:

KYMA is not sure what kind of threat it was and which social media platform was used. We are talking to deputies to confirm further details. We will continue to update this article.

