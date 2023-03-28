Skip to Content
Alzheimer’s first signs may appear in the eyes

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Eyes may be the window to the soul, but could they also provide glimpses into cognitive health?

A group of researchers think eye health may be able to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease.

That's because Alzheimer's begins in the brain decades before any symptoms appear, so patients don't know they have the disease until it has progressed.

Scientists looked at retina and brain samples from 86 people over 14 years.

They found that changes to the retina correlate to changes to the brain associated with Alzheimer's.

If researchers could diagnose the disease earlier by looking at eyes patients could make lifestyle changes that may delay the onset of symptoms or limit their severity.

The study appeared in the February issue of the Journal Acta Neuropathologica

