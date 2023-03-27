Breezy and dry start to a new week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Other than a few clouds, quiet, and dry weather for the next couple of days.

However, we have breezy conditions through the evening, with a Northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming south-southeast after midnight.

Heading into the evening and night, we are in for clear and cool weather, so take full advantage of the pleasant conditions.

A warming trend is in-store through Wednesday as we await our next disturbance.

Gusty winds arrive across parts of Southeast California and Southwest Arizona on Wednesday.

Much cooler temperatures, more clouds, and a few light rain showers are possible on Thursday.

After this next weather system, another warm-up is likely this weekend.