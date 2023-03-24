Cool & dry weekend ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We are ending the work week with clear skies and cool temperatures.

By tonight, temperatures will dip down into the mid and upper 40s, which is cooler for our overnight hours.

Westerly winds will persist with speeds around 10-12 MPH and are expected to continue with some gusts around 20 MPH possible this evening and into the weekend.

Dry weather will prevail through early next week, with temperatures continuing to hover around 10 degrees below the seasonal normal.

Temperatures will briefly slightly warm up into early next week.

The next weather disturbance reaching the region by the middle to the latter half of next week.

This system is expected to bring minimal precipitation chances, cooler temperatures, and locally

breezy conditions will be common across the area.