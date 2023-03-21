Governor Katie Hobbs touring Tucson Sector border with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

The governor's office says it's her third visit to the border since her inauguration

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Governor Kaite Hobbs is in Tucson and Nogales today meeting with border county representatives, and touring the Mariposa Port of Entry with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

It's Governor Hobbs's third border visit since her inauguration, as she was also in Yuma touring the border at the end of February.

She also met with the 'Arizona Border Counties Coalition", of which County Supervisor Tony Reyes is a member.

Governor Hobbs is expected to speak to the media this evening.