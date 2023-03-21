Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 2:42 PM

Governor Katie Hobbs touring Tucson Sector border with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

KYMA

The governor's office says it's her third visit to the border since her inauguration

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Governor Kaite Hobbs is in Tucson and Nogales today meeting with border county representatives, and touring the Mariposa Port of Entry with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

It's Governor Hobbs's third border visit since her inauguration, as she was also in Yuma touring the border at the end of February.

She also met with the 'Arizona Border Counties Coalition", of which County Supervisor Tony Reyes is a member.

Governor Hobbs is expected to speak to the media this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content