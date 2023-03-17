Yuma mother accused of stabbing son to continue competency treatment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The Yuma mother accused of trying to murder her teenage son by stabbing him will remain in treatment to continue her mental competency evaluation.

The court obtained a report from the Yuma County Jail that showed Diana Diaz was again not fit to understand court proceedings.

Last April, Diaz was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 15-year-old son after an argument.

The victim, her son, was rushed to the hospital and survived the stabbing.

Diaz is charged with premeditated attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She will return to court in May for an update on her ongoing treatment.