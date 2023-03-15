Skip to Content
Looking out for rain and wind for Wednesday

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our current weather system arrives in the Desert Southwest this morning, bringing some rain across the area.

We still have slight chances for more showers to develop again this evening and tonight.

Breezy to windy conditions will be an impact for the rest of our Wednesday, with west winds of 15 to 20 mph, and gusts as high as 30-40 mph.

Take a look below at our expected wind gusts this evening.

Patchy blowing dust before midnight will be likely in Imperial County, so make sure to take extra precautions if you plan to be behind the wheel.

After midnight, winds will start to decrease, and winds will be much calmer for Thursday.

A cooling trend will continue through the work week, where temperatures will remain in the 70s for the next several days.

By Friday, another shot for precipitation will be possible and into Saturday morning.

