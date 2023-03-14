Skip to Content
Next storm system is on the way bringing weather changes for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Warm weather will continue today, along with cloudy skies.

Looking out for slight chances for light rain showers to develop this afternoon/evening.

We have weather changes on the way as our next storm system will make it's away bringing impacts with cooler temperatures, breezy/windy conditions, and increasing our chances for rain showers.

Stronger winds this afternoon and evening with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Afternoon breeziness will also return tomorrow, with gusts up to 20-30 mph expected.

Rain chances are also in our forecast, where heavier rain is expected as early as tonight and Wednesday morning.

The timing is looking greatest tomorrow morning.

With the expected round of showers, rain accumulation is also possible across our area.

Melissa Zaremba

