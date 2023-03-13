Skip to Content
Yuma border wall gaps still open

A federal project to close the gap is moving slowly

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A federal project to close gaps in the Yuma border wall is moving slowly.

Construction crews have been here locally since January but now in March still no barriers have been put up.

Construction cones and metal grates are in place.

However after the gaps were re-opened border crossings have declined by over 60% locally, following a Title 42 expansion.

But with Title 42 ending May 11, Yuma’s mayor is keeping the local emergency in place.

“Title 42 is going away, and the numbers will change. How much, we don't know," Nicholls said.

CBP data now also showing the majority of fentanyl entering the United States comes through Arizona first.

Most of the seizures are taking place in the Tucson sector.

