LIVE with Kelly and Ryan’s Post-Oscars show is back in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - LIVE with Kelly and Ryan has returned to Hollywood for its annual Post-Oscar show that takes place on the same stage where Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show.

This Oscar tradition got interrupted by the pandemic, but Monday morning, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took over the Dolby Theater, just hours after the 95th Academy Awards.

They welcomed special celebrity guests, and 2,000 of their biggest fans who get up early to be in the audience.

These include several lucky Yuma and Imperial Valley viewers who won a trip to be at the show.

Tune in this evening for more post-Oscars coverage, including Samantha Byrd's interview with Ripa and Seacrest.