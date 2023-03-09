Skip to Content
Published 3:37 PM

Warming into the 80s for Friday

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Mainly dry weather conditions will continue through at least early next week.

Seasonable temperatures are expected through today before a warming trend begins Friday.

By the weekend, we will have afternoon highs in the low 80s and more clouds in our skies.

We are in for breezier conditions starting Friday-Sunday with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming and gusts as high as 30 mph.

Come Saturday, we do have some lingering moisture within the area, doesn't mean rain will make it to the ground, but there is little to no chance for very light showers.

The weekend will still be great weather to get outdoors and enjoy, just make sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool.

Cooler and breezier conditions, with the potential of some precipitation is expected by the second half of next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

