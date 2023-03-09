FDA’s new rules for tobacco product packaging

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing new rules to ensure tobacco users really know what they're getting.

The proposal would standardize the way tobacco products are made and packaged.

That includes cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes.

The FDA says there have been inconsistencies between what's in e-cigarettes and what's on the label, noting some products have been contaminated with metal, plastic and glass.

In a news release, the FDA said that while no tobacco products are safe, the proposed rules are intended to minimize or prevent additional risks associated with the products.

There will be a public hearing on the proposal April 12th.