Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 7:18 AM
Published 7:44 AM

FDA’s new rules for tobacco product packaging

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing new rules to ensure tobacco users really know what they're getting.

The proposal would standardize the way tobacco products are made and packaged.

That includes cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes.

The FDA says there have been inconsistencies between what's in e-cigarettes and what's on the label, noting some products have been contaminated with metal, plastic and glass.

In a news release, the FDA said that while no tobacco products are safe, the proposed rules are intended to minimize or prevent additional risks associated with the products.

There will be a public hearing on the proposal April 12th.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content