By
today at 3:15 PM
Published 3:33 PM

Gradually warming up into the 80s

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Mostly to partly cloudy skies with dry and near seasonable temperatures will continue today before a warming trend to above normal going through the rest of the week.

The warmest temperatures so far this year will then continue through the weekend and extend into early next week.

With the warmer conditions, it's still important to take precautions, especially if you are going to be spending time outdoors.

Precipitation chances remain low and limited to a couple of passing disturbances, one for Friday and another toward the middle of next week, which will also bring breezier conditions.

Skip to content