today at 1:09 PM
Cool for now with warmer days still to come

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry conditions are expected through early next week though there
will be cloudy conditions at times throughout the week.

By tonight, we will have clearer skies and cooler temperatures.

Breezy conditions will return for Imperial County this evening with west winds of 10-15 MPH along with the highest peak gusts of 20-30 MPH.

Near-normal temperatures are expected through Thursday before a warming trend arrives Friday and into early next week.

Afternoon highs in the 80s will be common for several days leading to the warmest temperatures of the year so far.

Even though temperatures aren't what we see during the summer months, heat is still impactful, especially if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Read below for some helpful heat safety tips.

Melissa Zaremba

