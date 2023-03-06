Calm conditions to start the week, with warmer days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Near seasonal temperatures with highs in the low to mid-70s are expected through Thursday.

Also, by tonight more clouds will arrive in our skies, expect passing clouds for the next serval days.

Breezy conditions will start to pick up this evening and tonight across the Desert Southwest, with a west-northwest wind of 10 to 20 MPH with gusts as high as 25-30 MPH.

By tomorrow winds will be much lighter through the afternoon, with the breezy conditions returning again tomorrow night.

A warming trend takes place Friday through Sunday with little change Monday.

Anticipate highs to be near 80 on Friday peaking in the low to mid-80s by Sunday.