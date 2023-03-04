Deadly and extreme weather sweeps the nation

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - At least 13 people have died due to severe weather across multiple states.

A powerful storm system brought strong winds, hail, and tornadoes to the south, and is now marching across the northeast.

More than one million customers are without power, and more heavy snow is expected in the west.

The death toll rising on Saturday after a powerful storm system swept across the U.S. This has prompted widespread severe weather advisories and alerts.

Nothing like the December 2021 storms

On Friday, the extreme storm brought heavy rain, golf ball size hail and tornadoes to the south, and intense winds strong enough to topple trees.

"We have a number of homes that have been impacted, some significant but nothing like what we saw in the December 2021 storms," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

In Kentucky, at least five deaths are blamed on the storm, and several hundred thousand people are without power.

"When it comes to power, this is going to be a multi-day event. Utility partners are working quickly to restore services, but this may take some time. This is very significant widespread damage throughout Kentucky," Beshear continued.

West Coast snowstorm

Nearly 15 million people on the West Coast and in New England were under winter weather alerts on Saturday, with another 25 million under wind alerts.

In California, another round of snow is expected in the higher elevations, where the state's National Guard has been activated to help residents trapped in the snow.

"There's nowhere to put the snow. There's no way to walk around. It's, you know, it's up to my neck. In a lot of places, you take a step, you sink all the way down," said Derek Hayes, a California resident.

"You can sympathize with them and just imagine the enormity of challenge that's associated with feeling very cold and feeling very trapped," said Tom Lackey, Assemblyman for the San Bernardino and Los Angeles Counties.