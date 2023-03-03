Skip to Content
March 3, 2023 1:07 PM
Few clouds and mild temperatures for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - By tomorrow morning, expect temperatures to continue to be colder than normal, so make sure to keep your pets in doors, cover your plants and pipes.

Stronger winds will pick up this weekend, bringing breezy conditions with wind gusts of 20-25 MPH on Saturday and Sunday.

More clouds will start to roll in our skies Saturday night and bring partly cloudy skies for Sunday, thankfully we will still stay nice and dry with our conditions.

A mostly dry and calmer weather pattern is expected through at least the next 7 days.

A warming trend is expected through the weekend with highs climbing into the lower-mid 70s with little a change in temperatures through the middle of next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

