More sunshine & calmer weather for Thursday

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - From all the active weather we experienced yesterday, today we can enjoy all the sunshine and calmer conditions.

We will still be breezy at times with a north wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph through this afternoon and evening.

Overnight low temperatures on the other hand, will be pretty chilly, so prepare for the next several mornings to continue to be colder than normal.

Otherwise, a warming trend begins with afternoon highs climbing near normal for the weekend and into next week.

Dry conditions are anticipated as well.

DROUGHT UPDATE: Good news, short-term drought still improving.

Much of the state experienced above-average precipitation since October.

