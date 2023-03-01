CDC warns of drug-resistant bacteria

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people about the rising threat of drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping, and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations.

Those populations include men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.