NASA to study space storms from space

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - NASA has sent new technology into space to study dust storms here on earth.

The high-tech device is called "Emit" and it is currently attached to the International Space Station.

NASA says the device orbits earth 16 times a day, mapping out common key minerals in dust-producing deserts.

Scientists plan to use the information gathered to learn more about dust storms so the world can plan better for the future.

Researchers also say the data will help them understand how airborne dust affects our climate.

Emit can detect the presence of methane in the air a potent greenhouse gas.

They believe if they can better pinpoint where methane leaks are coming from, they could possibly gain control of methane emissions and limit global warming.