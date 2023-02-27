More wind & rain chances rejoin this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Last storm system brought some measurable rain for the Desert Southwest this weekend.

Take a look below on how many inches were recorded.

Dry conditions and below-normal temperatures are expected today as lower desert highs range from the low to mid-60s this afternoon.

By tonight, breezier conditions will arrive in the valley with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

For our Tuesday both Yuma and Imperial counties will be breezy with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH.

More active weather will rejoin Tuesday night through Wednesday, bringing impacts to the Desert Southwest with more winds, greater chances for rain, and snow for the higher elevation areas.

There's a High Wind Watch for Imperial County from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. (PST) for west winds 30-40 and gusts up to 60 MPH.

With the stronger winds blowing dust will be likely, and the Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert for Tuesday, February 28th, 2023.

Just prepare for strong gusty winds and a chance for rain in the middle of the week.

Temperatures will remain below normal for the next several days before a warming trend begins this weekend allowing temperatures to moderate.