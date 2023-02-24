Cancer screenings back-to-normal post Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Covid-19 pandemic brought setbacks in many areas of life, including our health.

Millions of Americans missed routine cancer screenings during the second year of the pandemic.

With the prevalence of screening for breast, cervical and prostate cancers in the previous year falling anywhere from 6-15% between 2019 and 2021.

That's according to a study from the American Cancer Society, but a separate research study suggests people are starting to return to screenings rates seen before the pandemic.

Data published last week in the journal epic research found rates of screening for breast, cervical and colon cancers may have returned to normal.

Doctors say anyone who missed a routine cancer screening during the pandemic should catch up now.