Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 8:22 AM
Published 8:30 AM

Cancer screenings back-to-normal post Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Covid-19 pandemic brought setbacks in many areas of life, including our health.

Millions of Americans missed routine cancer screenings during the second year of the pandemic.

With the prevalence of screening for breast, cervical and prostate cancers in the previous year falling anywhere from 6-15% between 2019 and 2021.

That's according to a study from the American Cancer Society, but a separate research study suggests people are starting to return to screenings rates seen before the pandemic.

Data published last week in the journal epic research found rates of screening for breast, cervical and colon cancers may have returned to normal.

Doctors say anyone who missed a routine cancer screening during the pandemic should catch up now.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content