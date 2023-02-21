Weather Alert: Strong gusty winds this afternoon-Wednesday afternoon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong weather system arrives today into Wednesday will bring strong gusty winds, greater chances for precipitation, and cool temperatures.

A High Wind Warning issued and will go into effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for strong west winds with speeds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 to 75 mph expected for Imperial County.

A Wind Advisory is issued for Yuma county and will go into effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for strong Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph expected

Take a look below on the sustained winds for tonight/tomorrow morning.

Blowing dust and sand will be likely, which can bring difficult driving conditions and possible flying objects and debris, so make sure to take precautions.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert for today and tomorrow due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

In addition to the winds, greater chances for multiple days of rain showers are looking Thursday night-Sunday.

By tomorrow and for the rest of the week below-normal temperatures will arrive.