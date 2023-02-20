Weather Alert: Tuesday afternoon-Wednesday afternoon for gusty winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a warm and sunny day for Presidents' Day, great conditions this afternoon and evening to get outdoors and enjoy.

A strong weather system arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring strong gusty winds, greater chances for precipitation, and cool temperatures.

A High Wind Warning issued and will go into effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for strong west winds with speeds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 to 75 mph expected for Imperial County.

A Wind Advisory is issued for Yuma county and will go into effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for strong Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph expected.

Blowing dust and sand will be likely, which can bring difficult driving conditions, so make sure to take precautions.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert for Tuesday afternoon and evening due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

By tomorrow we can expect above-normal temperatures with highs near 80 degrees before chillier temperatures arrive by the middle of the week.

Besides the gusty and dusty conditions, we have multiple days across the Desert Southwest with rain chances later this week.