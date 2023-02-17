Skip to Content
Warmer temperatures for President’s Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a cloudy day across the region today, but thankfully not tracking any rain coming with it.

Nice and dry conditions will persist through the next few days, with a slight chance for rain showers possible on Sunday night.

Tonight it's the Mardi Gras Block Party in Downtown Yuma, until 11 p.m.

If you are heading out clouds will be sticking with us, thankfully it will be a quiet night just a little colder, make sure to dress warm.

Come this President's Day weekend a gradual warm-up will occur along with more sunshine and calm winds.

A stronger system has a chance to bring gusty winds and an elevated chance for rain Wednesday.

Melissa Zaremba

