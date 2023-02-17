Skip to Content
POTUS, FLOTUS host “Till” screening at the White House

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden hosted a screening of the new film 'Till' at the White House on.

The President spoke before the film, drawing a line between the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in the 1950's and tragedies like the killing of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop last month.

Biden says that ahead of Emmett's visit to see family in Mississippi, his mother warned him to be careful.

A conversation that Biden says still happens in the families of people of color today.

The President said, "Hate never goes away. It just hides under the rocks until it's given a little oxygen by lousy people. What stops it? Only one thing that stops all of us. Silence is complicity. It really is. Silence is complicity."

Biden also highlighted the need for the nation to face its history, which is why he feels "Till" matters so much.

He says it is an honor to host the screening.

