Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 8:05 AM
Published 8:13 AM

Half Moon Bay shooting: suspect enters not guilty plea

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The man accused of killing seven people at two farms in California entered a not guilty plea Thursday.

Prosecutors say 66-year-old Chunli Zhao shot four people to death at the Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where he also worked.

Then, he did the same thing to three people at another nearby farm.

Last month, he admitted to the shootings in an interview with a local reporter.

He claimed he was not in his right mind and didn't know what was happening.

In court Thursday, his public defenders requested more time to collect evidence.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 3rd.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content