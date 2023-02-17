Half Moon Bay shooting: suspect enters not guilty plea

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The man accused of killing seven people at two farms in California entered a not guilty plea Thursday.

Prosecutors say 66-year-old Chunli Zhao shot four people to death at the Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where he also worked.

Then, he did the same thing to three people at another nearby farm.

Last month, he admitted to the shootings in an interview with a local reporter.

He claimed he was not in his right mind and didn't know what was happening.

In court Thursday, his public defenders requested more time to collect evidence.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 3rd.