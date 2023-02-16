Warming into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - By tonight, we will increase in clouds, and by tomorrow we will experience mostly cloudy skies, thankfully staying nice and dry with no precipitation expected.

The Desert Southwest is in for another cold night, however we won't be as cold as we were this morning, but still colder than normal.

Make sure to dress warm, keep your pets indoors, and cover your plants and pipes.

As our trough of lower pressure begins to exit the region, a ridge of high pressure begins to develop, where high temperatures will gradually warm up into the weekend.

DROUGHT UPDATE: There have been significant improvements from abnormally dry to no drought conditions in Navajo, Apache, Coconino, and Yavapai counties.

For the rest of the state of Arizona, there's no improvement from last week, but still looking okay.