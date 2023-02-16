Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 8:45 AM
Published 8:56 AM

US could default on debt by late summer

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The federal government could default on its debt between July and September if Congress doesn't act.

That's the finding of a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report out Wednesday.

It says that's when it expects the treasury department to exhaust its ability to borrow money through extraordinary measures.

The CBO stresses the government could run out of money sooner if, for instance, April tax receipts come in lower than expected.

Congress could save the U.S. from a catastrophic default by raising the debt ceiling.

That would require House republicans to pass a bill the president would sign, but the two sides have yet to agree on how to do that.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content