today at 8:16 AM
MSU shooter had two-page list of targets inside backpack

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Disturbing new details about the accused Michigan State University shooter and what authorities say they found in his backpack.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, Anthony Dwayne McRae had a two-page note in his backpack referencing other targets.

The list reportedly included a warehouse, an employment agency, a discount store, a church, and a fast-food restaurant.

Officials say the note does not say why they are targets or list grievances, but does include names and addresses.

They said the note begins with McRae introducing himself as the ‘Leader of a Group of Twenty Killers,’ saying that he will be shooting up MSU and that another team will, "finish off the city of Lansing."

Police are looking into what connection the shooter may have had to the locations.

So far, they haven’t been able to make a connection between McRae and Michigan State University, saying he never attended the university or worked there.

