Get paid $1,000 to watch dog movies!
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Pettable.com is looking for a Chief Doggie Flick Officer.
The company, which helps people get their pets certified as emotional support animals, is looking for someone to watch 10 hours of dog movies and write a review of them.
That person will be paid $1,000!
The job requirements include:
- Passion for dogs
- Loves pet films
- Haves a comfy couch or bed
- And 48 hours open in their calendar.
- A pet to keep them company is recommended, but not required!
Pettable also listed out the movies:
Which include Scooby Doo, The Fox and The Hound, Hachi, My Dog Skip, Snoopy Come Home, 101 Dalmatians, and Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.
You can apply online at pettable.com and applications are open until March 6th.