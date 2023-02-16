Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 8:58 AM
Published 9:10 AM

Get paid $1,000 to watch dog movies!

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Pettable.com is looking for a Chief Doggie Flick Officer.

The company, which helps people get their pets certified as emotional support animals, is looking for someone to watch 10 hours of dog movies and write a review of them.

That person will be paid $1,000!

The job requirements include:

  • Passion for dogs
  • Loves pet films
  • Haves a comfy couch or bed
  • And 48 hours open in their calendar.
  • A pet to keep them company is recommended, but not required!

Pettable also listed out the movies:

Which include Scooby Doo, The Fox and The Hound, Hachi, My Dog Skip, Snoopy Come Home, 101 Dalmatians, and Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

You can apply online at pettable.com and applications are open until March 6th.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content