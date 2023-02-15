Calmer winds with colder temperatures tomorrow morning

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds have decreased from yesterday however, still staying breezy for our Wednesday afternoon.

There's still an Air Quality Alert for today for Imperial Valley due to areas of blowing dust.

The trough of lower pressure is still here in our region keeping our air cold.

With the cold air still in place, there will be a greater potential for a widespread freeze tonight/Thursday morning.

A Freeze Warning issued for portions of Yuma and Imperial counties for midnight until 9 a.m. (MST) Thursday.

Cold temperatures like this will bring impacts where frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants and pipes from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Also, make sure to keep your pets indoors because if you are cold, they are cold.

High pressure will build across the intermountain West the next few days, resulting in a warming trend and a possible return to normal temperatures by Saturday with slightly above-normal by early next week.