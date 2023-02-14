Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 8:25 AM
Published 8:34 AM

Omicron offshoot causes 75% of new cases

MGN

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The CDC is reporting that nearly 75% of new Covid-19 cases are caused by the XBB 1.5 sub-variant.

But public health officials say even though the omicron sub-variant is out-competing other viruses, it hasn't caused a big rise in new cases.

Instead the number of new cases has plateaued, with Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths falling off, too.

That could be because the bivalent boosters have proven effective against the spread of XBB 1.5.

Anti-viral treatments like Paxlovid and Remdesivir, also continue to work against this sub-variant.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content