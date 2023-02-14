Gusty & dusty with chances for nightly showers for Valentine’s Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong weather system is bringing gusty and dusty conditions for our Valentine's day.

Well below-normal temperatures are anticipated Wednesday and Thursday morning followed by a gradual warming trend early next week.

This system will also bring us another chance for precipitation and there is even a chance for thunderstorms later tonight

There's a Wind Advisory now in effect for Yuma county until 11 pm (MST) tonight.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the Southwest corner of Imperial County and Imperial Valley until 7 pm (PST) tonight.

Strong westerly winds will persist through the evening with speeds of 20-30 MPH with peak gusts of 40-50 MPH.

Winds will decrease tonight/tomorrow, but we will stay breezy with a slight shift in our wind direction with north/northwest with peak gusts of 25-30 MPH.

Strong gusty winds like this will create hazardous driving conditions and areas of blowing dust.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust for today, February 14th.