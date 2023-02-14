Amy Poehler, Tina Fey announce joint comedy tour

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are reunited with a four-city comedy tour this spring.

The longtime friends will do shows in Washington D.C., Chicago, Boston and Atlantic City for their "restless leg tour."

It's a celebration of 30 years of friendship and their first joint comedy tour.

They joked if the tours goes right, they can finally end their friendship.

The pair met in the '90's as performers in the Chicago Improv Scene.

They reunited as Saturday Night Live cast members in the early 2000's and appeared in films together.

Ticket pre-sales start Wednesday and general public sales begin Friday.