Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 8:02 AM
Published 8:10 AM

US tells citizens to leave Russia ‘immediately’

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Americans who are currently in Russia are being told to depart the country as soon as possible.

A travel advisory from the U.S. State Department says U.S. citizens should, "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

The advisory also says Russian security services have previously arrested Americans, denied them fair treatment and convicted them despite no credible evidence.

According to the state department Russian security services are also targeting foreign and international organizations that they deem, "undesirable."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content