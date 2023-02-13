US tells citizens to leave Russia ‘immediately’

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Americans who are currently in Russia are being told to depart the country as soon as possible.

A travel advisory from the U.S. State Department says U.S. citizens should, "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

The advisory also says Russian security services have previously arrested Americans, denied them fair treatment and convicted them despite no credible evidence.

According to the state department Russian security services are also targeting foreign and international organizations that they deem, "undesirable."